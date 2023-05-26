Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
Eldridge
Auditor: Former Eldridge city clerk found to have used over $76,000 for personal expenses
One person is dead and several cattle are on the loose after a semi pulling a livestock trailer...
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange

Latest News

RAW: Man arrested, accused of opening door on flight
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue