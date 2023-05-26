Rock Island National Cemetery flag placement ceremony

Flag placement ceremony
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Rock Island National Cemetery to place American flags on the headstones of fallen service members. The cemetery at the Arsenal has nearly 30,000 markers dating back to the Civil War.

“[This event offers] some respect for the individuals who are buried in this spot, who so loved this country that they gave, some gave, all they had,” said Peg Watts, a flag placement volunteer. “I think it’s important that we remember that, especially in this time where this is so much friction in this country. I want people to be amazed by the number of people, who over the years, have given their lives.”

The Rock Island National Cemetery will hold its Memorial Day ceremony on May 29 at 10:45 a.m.

