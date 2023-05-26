Seiffert Building Supplies

Seiffert Building Supplies
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Seiffert Building Supplies, 4112 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, is a locally-owned business that has assisted contractors and homeowners with building supplies in the Quad Cities area for more than 130 years.

Jeremy Devol discusses the full range of building and remodeling brands and supplies, along with cabinetry, countertops, windows, doors, decking, design ideas and services, and more.

Viewers are encouraged to visit the showroom to see the products for themselves.

For more information visit the business online at https://seiffertlumber.com or call 563-391-5110.

