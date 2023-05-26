Spotlight to present ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ June 2-11

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series and will be on stage at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre from June 2 through 11.

Brent Tubbs, producer, talks about the amazing production guaranteed to be wildly entertaining for people of all ages.

The show runs Fridays and Saturday’s at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm at The Spotlight Theatre located at 1800 7th Ave in downtown Moline.

Admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling 309-912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.

