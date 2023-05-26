Street to be named after officer who stopped shooting at Dixon High School

Retired Dixon High School SRO
Retired Dixon High School SRO(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The officer who is credited with saving lives during a shooting at Dixon High School will soon have a street named in his honor. A naming ceremony of Mark Dallas Way will be held at Dixon High School at 3:30 p.m. on May 30, 2023.

On May 16, 2018, Mark Dallas was serving as the School Resource Officer at Dixon High School during graduation practice when student, Matthew Milby, Jr., entered the school building with a gun and started shooting. Officer Dallas responded and exchanged gunfire with Milby, stopping him from entering the gym where 182 students were rehearsing.

Milby suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was later sentenced to prison.

Now, the school district and the City of Dixon want to publicly honor Dallas, who is now retired, by re-naming a portion of Lincoln Statue Drive next to the high school to Mark Dallas Way.

