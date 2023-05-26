Summer reading program, fun events with Silvis Public Library

Summer reading program, fun events with Silvis Public Library
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -The summer season is set to launch and the Silvis Public Library has programs that will keep kids reading and engaged with creative activities while they are out of school.

Katelynn Lesage and Minda Powers-Douglas, Silvis Public Library, invites familie to get their children involved in summer programming geared for all ages.

For more information on the Silvis Public Library programming, visit the Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SilvisPublicLibrary or website https://silvislibrary.org/. Specific calendar events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/SilvisPublicLibrary/events.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
One person is dead and several cattle are on the loose after a semi pulling a livestock trailer...
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
Eldridge
Auditor: Former Eldridge city clerk found to have used over $76,000 for personal expenses

Latest News

Staff from Silvis Public Library discuss summer programming for children.
Summer reading program, fun events with Silvis Public Library
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit is now open at Davenport's RiverCenter through July 20
Immersive ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit now open at RiverCenter
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit is now open at Davenport's RiverCenter through July 20
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit now open at RiverCenter
Levitt AMP Galva Music Series free Sunday concerts begin this weekend
Levitt AMP Galva Music Series free Sunday concerts begin this weekend