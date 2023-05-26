Summer reading program, fun events with Silvis Public Library

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -The summer season is set to launch and the Silvis Public Library has programs that will keep kids reading and engaged with creative activities while they are out of school.

Katelynn Lesage and Minda Powers-Douglas, Silvis Public Library, invites familie to get their children involved in summer programming geared for all ages.

For more information on the Silvis Public Library programming, visit the Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SilvisPublicLibrary or website https://silvislibrary.org/. Specific calendar events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/SilvisPublicLibrary/events.

