VIDEO: Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel to outdoor habitat

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (CNN) - The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a newborn Bactrian camel calf this week.

The animal team said their new baby girl is healthy and already weighed about 88 pounds at one of her first exams.

According to the zoo, she is bonding well with her mother A.J. and is getting to know her father, Stan, through a mesh fence.

The parents have three male offspring, but this is their first girl.

Visitors also might be able to see the family’s newest addition in person, depending on weather and other factors, according to the zoo.

A local beach is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Weekend.
