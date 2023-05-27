AAA activates Tow To Go in Iowa for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and AAA has activated their free, Tow To Go program.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Memorial Day weekend is upon us and AAA has activated their free, Tow To Go program, as a way to provide a safe ride to drivers under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

This will be the 25th year the auto club group has provided their Tow To Go program, according to AAA officials.

The program will provide drivers in Iowa a tow to a safe location within 10 miles, officials said. The service is available Friday night at 6 p.m. and goes until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Tow To Go information:

  • Free tow to a safe location, no more than 10 miles away, in Iowa
  • Program runs from 6 p.m. Friday night until Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
  • Phone- 855-286-9246

