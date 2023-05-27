Get ready for a splendid Memorial Day weekend

Weather expected to remain rain-free through the week
Warm weather expected for the Memorial Day weekend, with sunshine today and scattered clouds Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- This holiday weekend signals the beginning of a gradual warming trend, and an extended stretch of dry weather. We’ll go from temperatures in the 70′s and 80′s today, to 80′s Sunday and Monday, to highs in the 90′s through the end of the week. Expect sunny days, and a few clouds possibly passing through from time to time during the period. We may see an increase in humidity by week’s end.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 82°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Low: 53°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 85°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local beach is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Weekend.
A local beach is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Weekend.
One person is dead and several cattle are on the loose after a semi pulling a livestock trailer...
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange
Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside...
Coroner identifies East Moline prison staffer, died from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Get ready for a splendid Memorial Day weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm and dry Memorial Day weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and warmer this weekend