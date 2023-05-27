Get ready for a splendid Memorial Day weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- This holiday weekend signals the beginning of a gradual warming trend, and an extended stretch of dry weather. We’ll go from temperatures in the 70′s and 80′s today, to 80′s Sunday and Monday, to highs in the 90′s through the end of the week. Expect sunny days, and a few clouds possibly passing through from time to time during the period. We may see an increase in humidity by week’s end.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 82°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Low: 53°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 85°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

