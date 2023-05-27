Memorial Day Ceremony held Saturday on Hero Street

A community of only a block and a half in Silvis, Illinois continues to honor their own.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Silvis, Ill. (KWQC) -- While we remember those who lost their lives serving this Memorial Day, a community of only a block and a half in Silvis, Illinois, continues to honor their own.

People gathered for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Hero Street in Silvis, with local veterans coming to pay tribute.

“I grew up on this street,” said Joe Ramos, past commander of Mexican Americans Veterans from Hero Street. “Born and raised here. I’m just like everybody else. I’m here to not celebrate but to help remember those who gave up the ultimate sacrifice.

Now renamed Hero Street, it honors the eight who died in war but those who served their county as Mexican Americans. Hero Street has produced over 110 fighting men and women for our Nation’s Armed Forces.

Brian Munos served for the United States Navy, and is also the great nephew of Johnny Munos, one of 8 who’s immortalized on Hero Street.

“Being from this street and growing up here, just one house away off of this park, is a humbling experience each and every time,” said Munos.

Public officials spoke to the hundreds in attendance about the importance of remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“There are hundreds of stories just like this all contained in less than two blocks,” said Illinois State Representative Gregg Johnson. “Today we honor this courage and selflessness to these Americans who lost their lives in defense of our nation. And in doing so, we must also recognize this truly remarkable place that created these heroes.”

According to its’ plaque, Second Street was officially named Hero Street USA in 1968.

