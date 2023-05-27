Mexican Ambassador visits Hero Street

SILVIS, IL (KWQC) - The eight veterans memorialized on Hero Street in Sivlis shared a lot.

Their American sacrifice and their Mexican heritage, forever ingrained in their community.

Ahead of Memorial Day, a special visit from a Mexican diplomat to the monument, the first from a Consul General. Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil came to pay respect to families on Hero Street, during a ceremony Friday morning.

“They may think that they are not present in the, in the consciousness of Mexican people,” Torres Mendivil said. “We are also proud of them, because while serving this country, they are also serving our communities here in this country. So we value that a lot.”

The dignitary is based at the Mexican Consulate in Chicago. Upon arriving she laid a wreath on the statue at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Hero Street.

“They fought hard to get the services that they deserve,” Torres Mendivil said. “Now they are such an important part of this community. And you can tell right away, they changed this community.”

The diplomat served her country in Europe, California and Texas.

Her visit comes as 2023 marks 200 years of bilateral relationships between the United States and Mexico.

She said while the history between the U.S. and Mexico is complex and sometimes tense, towns like Silvis are a testament to the impact the relationship has across the country.

“The lesson that we learn when visiting communities like this, is that we are strong on both sides of the border,” Torres Mendivil said. “We should celebrate what makes us strong, diverse ... the hard-working people that come to this country.”

Army Colonel Daniel Mitchell, Commanding Officer of the U.S. Army Garrison on the Rock Island Arsenal also attended the ceremony.

He said the values found on Hero Street can be found throughout the military.

“When we take our diversity and bring it together, we become a very, a powerful team,” Mitchell said. “Strong and ready for any challenge that we need to face in defending our nation.”

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Torres Mendivil said the sacrifices made in Silvis years ago are contributions to both countries.

“[Hero Street is] a symbol of what our communities come here to do,” Torres Mendivil said. “They come to this country to provide a better life for their, their sons and daughters. That’s a story that replicates all over the U.S.”

The ambassador also stopped in Moline and Davenport on Friday, before returning to Chicago.

