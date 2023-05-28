Campers enjoying the outside on Memorial Day weekend.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Beautiful weather continues throughout the Quad Cities area, and brings people together outdoors.

Sunny skies for these campers mean bbq-ing, pitching tents, and letting the good times roll. The camping community at the West Lake Park in Davenport brought out the lawn chairs, cornhole and family time.

“It’s important for us to all come together because it’s hard to do at times,” said camper Mandy Brooks. “It’s just a great weekend where a lot of us are off of work and can all come together and spend time together.”

With the recent re-opening of the lake, beach goers were able to fish, kayak, and enjoy the new inflatable park. While the kids are playing at the beach, the adults can relax.

“Did a little bicycling, sitting by the bonfire, chill-laxing in the evening,” said camper Todd Watts. “Enjoying just hanging out with the kids and the grandkids and me and my wife having quality time.”

Some campers started pitching tents as early as Tuesday. Park staff expect Memorial Day to be busy.

