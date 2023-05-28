Heating up for Memorial Day and beyond

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got some spectacular weather on tap for the rest of the holiday weekend, with sunshine, scattered clouds and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon, followed by readings cooling down into the 50′s later tonight. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 80′s for Memorial Day. The rest of the week will feature mostly sunny skies (along with a few clouds here and there) and warmer than normal temperatures. Highs are expected to soar into the upper 80′s to low 90′s through next Saturday. Rain chances will not be a much of a concern during the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. High: 87°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

