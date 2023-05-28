Heating up for Memorial Day and beyond

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got some spectacular weather on tap for the rest of the holiday weekend, with plenty of sunshine, a few clouds and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon, followed by readings cooling down into the 50′s later tonight. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 80′s for Memorial Day. High pressure will influence conditions for the immediate future, and that means sunny skies (along with a few clouds) continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80′s to low 90′s. Rain chances will not be a much of a concern during the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. High: 87°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

