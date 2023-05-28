Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank

Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell off a ledge.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in police custody died Thursday in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a metal oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse, authorities said.

The man was in custody because he had allegedly violated a court order, according to San Jose police. Officers took him to the hospital for an unspecified pre-existing medical condition.

The man is accused of assaulting an officer and threatening to hit the officer and a nurse with the oxygen tank, police said. They left from the room and called for more help.

The man broke the window with the oxygen tank while he was alone in the hospital room and jumped out onto a ledge, the police department said. The officer and two hospital security guards went back into the room to stop the man’s escape attempt, but he fell 20 feet from the ledge.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a different hospital. His death in police custody is under investigation.

San Jose is about 20 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local beach is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Weekend.
A local beach is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Weekend.
Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
One person is dead and several cattle are on the loose after a semi pulling a livestock trailer...
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

Latest News

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden gives Roger Penske his 19th win in dramatic Indianapolis 500
An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default
Debt ceiling: Tentative bill text expected soon