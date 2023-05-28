Part of building collapses in downtown Davenport

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on scene after what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.

It happened in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Details are limited at this time, including whether there are any injuries. Police are evacuating the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

