Real Conversations: History of Juneteenth holiday, Quad Cities area events to celebrates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we talk about the history behind the Juneteenth holiday and some of the events that will be happening to celebrate in the Quad Cities area this year.

The episode includes:

Redrick Terry gives a look at the history of the Juneteenth Holiday

Learn some of the history behind common dishes that are enjoyed during the celebrations with Chef Keys and Coethe Adams

Evan Denton, Jasmine Butler and Tim Stinson talk about the different events happening throughout the celebrations in the Quad Cities area, including Black Film Festival, Rhythm On The River, Miss Juneteenth Pageant, and the Faith, Freedom, And Fatherhood events.

Redrick Terry sits down with Tracy Singleton with the Lincoln Center and Ryan Saddler from Friends of MLK to talk about the Community Juneteenth Celebration

The list of events happening for Juneteenth are:

Ribbon Cutting for TMBC’s Business Center and Community Meeting Space - June 16 at noon

Opening Night Reception For “Pulling Focus” Black Film Festival at the Lincoln Center - June 16 at 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Community Celebration at TMBC at the Lincoln Center - June 17 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Alphas All White Party - June 17 at 7 p.m. at The Figge Museum

“Faith, Freedom and Fatherhood” Juneteenth Jubilee - June 18 from 1-4 p.m. at TMBC at the Lincoln Center

Rhythm on the River Black Heritage Music Festival - June 18 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Schwiebert Park

Honoring the 108th Colored Army - June 19 at 10 a.m. on Arsenal Island

Juneteenth Movie Matinee - June 19 at 3 p.m. at Friends Of MLK

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport. Hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

