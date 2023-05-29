90s return this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Heat continues to build into our area for Memorial Day as highs warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will remain at a reasonable level so if you find some shade it should still feel quite comfortable. Overall there won’t be much change in the weather pattern this week, thus each day will warm into the 90s with lots of sun. This will lead to drought development quickly with no real rain chance in sight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88º. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90º.

