90s return this week

Weather expected to remain mainly rain-free with only slight chances late in the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Heat continues to build into our area for Memorial Day as highs warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.  Humidity will remain at a reasonable level so if you find some shade it should still feel quite comfortable.  Overall there won’t be much change in the weather pattern this week, thus each day will warm into the 90s with lots of sun.  This will lead to drought development quickly with no real rain chance in sight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88º. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 62º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90º.

