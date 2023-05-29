Donations for those affected by partial Davenport apartment building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Community members and organizations are coming together to help assist those affected by the partial Davenport apartment building collapse by offering assistance and ways to make donations to those affected.

So far, here are the ways that community members can make donations:

American Red Cross and Salvation Army

Red Cross officials say donated items for those affected by Sunday’s incident can be dropped off at the Salvation Army facility located at 4001 North Brady Street in Davenport

Davenport Salvation Army will be assisting in collection of donations for residents that have been displaced.

Or Salvation Army | 100 Kirkwood Blvd | 563-324-4808 | Open 8:30am-4:00pm Tuesday-Friday this week

Red Cross phone number is 1-800-REDCROSS

Quad Cities Community Foundation

Community members wishing to make donations to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced. Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at www.qccommunityfoundation.org/qcdisasterrecovery

Humane Society of Scott County

The Humane Society of Scott County is working with the Red Cross to coordinate assistance for pet owners affected by the building collapse last night.

Humane Society officials say families with pets who have been affected by this tragedy can complete the form we have pinned on our Facebook page to let us know if they are in need of supplies for their pets that have made it out safely. Our team will be in touch with families as those forms come in.

We would like to thank the rescue organizations such as K9 Kindness, Friends of the Animals, and It Takes A Village for their offer of assistance as well as rescue efforts progress, Humane Society officials said.

4th Street Nutrition

According to a Facebook post from the owners of 4th Street Nutrition located on the first floor of the Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed, they say "All we want to do is help. Help the first responders, the tenants to the building who no longer have clothes, tooth brushes, and food. We feel obligated and want to help. We have been down here since we heard the news so please if you have $1 we are going to get food, undergarments, tooth brushes, and tooth paste. Anything will help. Please CashApp," the Facebook post concluded.

U-Haul, West End of Davenport

According to CJ the general manager of the West Davenport U-Haul moving and storage company, he says if anyone with the collapsed building needs help he will be offering trucks and trailers to anyone who needs it.

CJ says those interested can contact 563-293-2673.

If you are an organization that would like to be added to this list, submit your information, here.

