Friends and family waiting to hear from loved ones in collapsed building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friends and family of residents who lived in The Davenport apartment complex downtown waited in the streets for clarification if their loved ones are safe.

They say they have not heard from them since the incident occurred and are concerned.

Antoine Smith Sr a Davenport resident said he has a family member and friend that lived in the building and he cannot find them, and he said emotions are high and he just wants some kind of information about their condition and whereabouts.

“It’s mainly emotions and I’m not trying to hold on to my emotions and just let these people do their job,” Smith said. “Because they’re here for a reason but I just want some kind of information like tell me something, anything like if you have found her, and she’s in the morgue, so we’re telling something, instead of just sitting here playing the waiting game.”

Smith would also mention that he’s trying to be empathetic about the situation and let first responders do their job, but said its extremely hard.

Smith said the last time he seen or spoke to his loved ones was at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

