Part of apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency crews are continuing search and rescue efforts following a partial building collapse late Sunday afternoon in downtown Davenport.

During a media briefing, Mayor Mike Matson some people are unaccounted for, but the exact number of people injured or missing was not yet known.

“This is an active scene,” Matson said. “We will continue to work, continue to evaluate and with the whole purpose of trying to find people and trying to get them out.”

During the briefing, Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said that crews were dispatched at 4:55 p.m. to a six-story apartment complex at 324 W. Main St. The building is known as “The Davenport.”

A portion of the rear part of the building had collapsed and separated from the rest of the building, he said.

Crews also found a large natural gas leak and water leaking from all floors of the structure.

Carlsten said were able to rescue seven people during the initial response and escorted more than a dozen people as they were self-evacuating from the building.

Medic also responded and established a patient care area on the scene. Carlsten said with the assistance of the Rock Island Arsenal Fire and the Rock Island Fire Department “we were able to take care of any injuries that we were able to come across at that point.

Carlsten said a reunification area was established at St. Anthony’s Church, 417 N. Main St. Red Cross and Medic also are there, he added.

MedForce also responded Sunday night.

MidAmerican and Iowa American Water worked to secure the utilities, and MABAS 43 technical rescue team also is assisting.

“This is a very specialized rescue, a very time-consuming operation, and we need to have some more expertise and more manpower to help us with that,” Carlsten said.

Carlsten said a concern crews have at this time is the structural stability of the building and trying to locate people who have not been accounted for.

“The crews will continue to work through the night,” he said. “In fact, crews have started to enter the building again to do a secondary search and also start with the rescue of the debris pile we have at the bottom of the building.”

“We’ll continue to do that until this operation is completed.”

Carlsten said the area will be closed for an extended period of time as crews work.

Matson said he spoke with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who offered full assistance.

Rich Oswald, director of development and neighborhood services, said the owner of the building had permits to make repairs to the exterior brick prior to the collapse.

He added that reports of bricks falling from the building earlier this week was part of that work.

Numerous people watched as crews worked Sunday.

”I live in the building just next to it and we heard just like a large crash and then shortly after we went outside and saw the whole section of the building gone,” Andrew Sommer, a former tenant of the apartment building, said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.