Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials said Tuesday they are evaluating the timing of the demolition of a downtown apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday.

Davenport Strategy Officer Sarah Ott released the following statement just after 6 a.m. Tuesday:

“In the interest of public safety, the City has been continually evaluating the timing of the demolition of 324 Main Street since its initial collapse 36 hours ago. Demolition is a multi-phase process that includes permitting and staging of equipment that will begin today. The timing of the physical demolition of the property is still being evaluated. The building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

