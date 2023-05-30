Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials said Tuesday they are evaluating the timing of the demolition of a downtown apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday.

Davenport Strategy Officer Sarah Ott released the following statement just after 6 a.m. Tuesday:

“In the interest of public safety, the City has been continually evaluating the timing of the demolition of 324 Main Street since its initial collapse 36 hours ago. Demolition is a multi-phase process that includes permitting and staging of equipment that will begin today. The timing of the physical demolition of the property is still being evaluated. The building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.