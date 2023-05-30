Faith Fellowship Baptist Church announces community prayer service

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Faith Fellowship Baptist Church in Milan has announced they will be holding a community prayer service.

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 660 10th Avenue West, has announced that Wednesday night at 5 p.m. a community prayer service will be held.

In a statement from Pastor Douglas Poston, he said “Due to recent activities in the Quad Cities, I feel it is important to have a prayer service. Feel free to contact me with any questions.”

Pastor Poston can be contacted at 309-738-3913.

