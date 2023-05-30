Families of missing individuals in building collapse express emotion

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After Lisa Brooks was rescued last night from the destruction there are still five people missing.

Two of those people are believed to have been in the building at the time of the collapse, Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock. We’re now hearing from their loved ones about what they are feeling and going through during this time.

“Y’all want to tear down the building, and you know, you got five people still unaccountable for, help me many understand that.” Preston McDowell, cousin of Branden Colvin said.

“My cousin said he had just came home at five and he’s tired,” Mike Collier, cousin of Branden Colvin said. “And when he get up, he’s going to be able to come to the family gathering so, like three hours or more after that, the building collapsed and we haven’t seen my cousin Brandon Colvin since then or heard anything from him.”

“I don’t believe he’s alive,” Linda Feliksiak, Ryan Hitchcock’s mother said. “He’s always helping people, he’s friendly. He’s got some of my nice in him that I have, so he’s, I think he’s like 51.”

Hitchcock’s mother mentioned that she believes her son was on the second floor of the building when it collapsed.

