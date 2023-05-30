Henry County announces weekend concert lineup

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Disco, folk rock and reggae music will be featured this weekend during outdoor concerts in Henry County.

On Friday, June 2, Lilli Lewis will play at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15-20 for adults and free for children. Singer/songwriter Lewis’s music is described as folk rock. She played at Levitt AMP Galva Music Series last year.

Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA will perform on Saturday, June 3, at Village Park in Bishop Hill. The free concert will include about 30 of the Swedish group’s ‘70s-era hits.

Reggae bands Gizzae and Natty Nation will play Sunday night at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wiley Park, Galva. Gizzae has been touring for more than 35 years.

Food and beverages vendors will be available at the free concert. Concertgoers should bring lawn chair or blankets for sitting.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.