Humane Society of Scott County needs information on collapsed apartment pets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for any information relating to pets who may be in the collapsed apartment building in Downtown Davenport.

In a Facebook post today, the animal shelter says they need descriptions and apartment numbers for pets who may still be trapped in the building. They say their deadline is 11:30 p.m. Monday, as it needs to be turned in to the City of Davenport by midnight. It will then be provided to rescue teams.

You can fill out the form here.

