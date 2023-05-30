More 90s, higher humidity, and even some rain in the forecast!

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Warmer temps will move into the area today along with a little more humidity. This means we will actually feel like the mid and low 90s this afternoon. Tonight south winds will continue leading to morning lows in the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be the day where we will feel like the mid to low 90s and a few pop up storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. This is not a widespread rain chance so if you get caught in one, consider yourself lucky because we really can use the rainfall. We will repeat this forecast on Friday before a lower humidity and sunshine return for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 93º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 93º.

