Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in DeWitt

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died after crashing into a ditch on Monday.

Deputies found the driver in the ditch next to 225th Street in DeWitt at about 2 p.m.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Genesis Hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the victim until family is notified.

The incident is being investigated.

