Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Officials: 1 person ‘extracted’ from downtown Davenport building following collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
fire
One dead after house fire in Davenport
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
90s return this week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Very warm Memorial Day Weekend

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
1
Friends and family waiting to hear from loved ones in collapsed building
This undated photo shows the late Army Cpl. Luther H. Story. The Army said Friday, May 19,...
‘He’s home’: Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient’s remains return to Georgia