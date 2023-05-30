Some sunshine and 90 degree heat this week

Slight rain chances possible Friday and Saturday
Don’t look for any major changes over the next few days. Our warm, dry weather pattern should remain in place through much of the week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Don’t look for any major changes over the next several days. Our warm, dry weather pattern should remain in place with sunshine and a few passing clouds through the period. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise through much of the week as highs hover around the upper 80′s to lower 90′s—a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal. This may pose a problem, as we really do need some rain. The hot dry air and below normal rainfall could prompt flash (rapid development) drought concerns for a large part of the QCA over the next few days, but we could see a slight chance for rain by Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool overnight. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High: 92°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 92°.

