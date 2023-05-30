US 61 ramps near Long Grove to close for concrete work

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - Construction will close ramps on US 61 at Exit 129 near Long Grove this summer.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that because of concrete work, the on- and off-ramps will close beginning Monday, June 5. Work is expected to last until Friday, Sept. 8, weather permitting.

Traffic detours will be marked.

IDOT warned drivers to drive with caution and that fines for traffic violations are double in work zones.

For more information on Iowa roads, visit 511ia.org or call 511.

