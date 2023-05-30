Woman rescued from partially collapsed apartment building Monday evening

Woman Rescued from Davenport apartment Monday night
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was rescued from the partially collapsed apartment building, Monday night.

TV6 was on-scene shortly after the woman was brought down to safety as crews with the Davenport Fire Department continued to check windows of other upper apartment units by knocking and looking inside with a firetruck bucket ladder.

A TV6 viewer submitted the video of the woman where she can be seen waving from a third-floor apartment, before being taken to safety.

City officials have not provided any additional information on the woman at this time.

After the woman was found in the building, crowds of people could be seen outside of the building, visibly upset and protesting voicing concerns that there may still be others inside as the city has tentative plans to begin demolition of the building, Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Officials: 1 person ‘extracted’ from downtown Davenport building following collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
fire
One dead after house fire in Davenport
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
90s return this week

Latest News

Humane Society of Scott County needs information on collapsed apartment pets
Donations for those affected by Davenport partial apartment building collapse.
Donations for those affected by partial Davenport apartment building collapse
Families grateful for donated items after partial building collapse
Donations coming in at Red Cross emergency shelter