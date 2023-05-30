Woman rescued from partially collapsed apartment building Monday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was rescued from the partially collapsed apartment building, Monday night.

TV6 was on-scene shortly after the woman was brought down to safety as crews with the Davenport Fire Department continued to check windows of other upper apartment units by knocking and looking inside with a firetruck bucket ladder.

A TV6 viewer submitted the video of the woman where she can be seen waving from a third-floor apartment, before being taken to safety.

City officials have not provided any additional information on the woman at this time.

After the woman was found in the building, crowds of people could be seen outside of the building, visibly upset and protesting voicing concerns that there may still be others inside as the city has tentative plans to begin demolition of the building, Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.