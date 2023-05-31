Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Queenie "

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline showcases a 2-year-old female chihuahua-mix that has a damaged eye but it doesn’t seem to bother her. She loves to be active and is friendly with other dogs and cats.

Sanders also talks about a Father’s Day cat adoption special and that the shelter appreciates any gifts of support including dropping off old lawn equipment which they can have fixed up and sold to raise funds.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. / Moline, IL / (309) 797-6550 / Facebook link

About the shelter: A No Kill animal shelter operated only by volunteers. View the available pets: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/il/moline/animal-aid-humane-society-il217/

