Bent River Brewing offers fruit-flavored craft beers of the season
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Bent River Brewing Company, 1413 5th Avenue, Moline, and 512 24th Street, Rock Island, is a brewpub with a full bar that also serves food. The business is known for a fantastic array of craft beers.
Cameron Saunders from the brewery discusses their latest news and fruit-flavored brews for summer.
For more information, visit the business online at https://www.bentriverbrewing.com/ or call 309-797-2722.
One of Bent River Brewing Company’s recent Facebook post features their Strawberry Rhubarb Wheat craft beer which is brewed every year in conjunction with the Aledo Rhubarb Festival (June 2-3). There has been increased production this year due to its great popularity.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.