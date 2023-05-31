Bent River Brewing offers fruit-flavored craft beers of the season

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Bent River Brewing Company, 1413 5th Avenue, Moline, and 512 24th Street, Rock Island, is a brewpub with a full bar that also serves food. The business is known for a fantastic array of craft beers.

Cameron Saunders from the brewery discusses their latest news and fruit-flavored brews for summer.

For more information, visit the business online at https://www.bentriverbrewing.com/ or call 309-797-2722.

One of Bent River Brewing Company’s recent Facebook post features their Strawberry Rhubarb Wheat craft beer which is brewed every year in conjunction with the Aledo Rhubarb Festival (June 2-3). There has been increased production this year due to its great popularity.

The annual rhubarb-strawberry craft beer is produced in conjunction with Aledo's annual celebration. (none)

