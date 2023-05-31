Bettendorf’s 23rd St. to open month early

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city expects to reopen 23rd Street from Middle Road to Lincoln Road by midday Friday.

The street, however, will be closed for paving Wednesday and Thursday for the final phase of construction. Detours are in place for drivers.

Improvements include widening of the road to accommodate a new turn lane for The Landing.

According to a news release, the project will be completed a month ahead of schedule.

