Davenport Fire Department and MABAS 43 conduct operation to rescue animals inside partially collapsed apartment

Animals saved out of partially collapsed apartment building
Animals saved out of partially collapsed apartment building(Scott County Humane Society)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire Department and MABAS 43 conducted an operation Tuesday to rescue animals still inside the partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport.

In a statement from city officials, they said “As discussed in this morning’s press conference, earlier this afternoon the Davenport Fire Department in partnership with MABAS 43 Technical Rescue Team conducted an additional operation within portions of the 324 Main Street building that presented as acceptable risk for emergency response entry in the opinion of the structural engineer and rescue technicians.”

During this operation, several animals were rescued and delivered to the Scott County Humane Society, officials said. Crews continued to search for human activity and none was detected.

The stability of the building continues to degrade, officials stated. The recovery of any unaccounted for individuals remains the priority of the city as operational planning progresses.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Officials: 1 person ‘extracted’ from downtown Davenport building following collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

Latest News

1
Families of missing individuals in building collapse express emotion
First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity build with rain chances coming back
Disco, folk rock and reggae music will be featured this weekend during outdoor concerts in...
Henry County announces weekend concert lineup
The Red Cross announced Tuesday that they will be moving their shelter from CASI for those who...
Red Cross moves shelter from CASI for those affected by Davenport partial apartment collapse to former Select Specialty Hospital location