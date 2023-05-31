Deputies: Armored truck employee robbed Wednesday at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after police say an armored truck employee was robbed.

The sheriff’s office got the call around 7:49 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the armored truck employee was walking into the Tyson Foods plant, 28424 38th Avenue North to fill the ATM when the robbery occurred.

A weapon was inferred, deputies said. The employee was not injured.

No other informaiton was releaesd. The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office’s investigations division at 309-558-3414.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.