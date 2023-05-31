Empire Living

Empire Living
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -Empire Living is a living community for active adults 55-plus who are ready to downsize and live their best life in luxurious, boutique apartments.

Rosemary Mendenhall highlights what the facility of flats has to offer including having a 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom options and connected garages within a highly secure building.

A complimentary breakfast is served Monday-Friday. A fitness room, Benny’s Pub, and hobby areas are available. Monthly community events are always planned.

Empire Living hosts monthly open houses that provides the community and interested individuals a chance to experience the beautiful community.

Empire Living is located at 601 22nd Avenue, Silvis, IL.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.empire-silvis.com or call 309-865-2249.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Officials: 1 person ‘extracted’ from downtown Davenport building following collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

Latest News

Livin Lyte websote
Livin Lyte
Tips to fuel a 5K for training and running/walking from Hy-Vee dietitian, Nina Struss.
Foods to fuel a 5K
Empire Living representative talks about the senior living accommodations.
Empire Living
Knee High Distilling
Knee High Distilling Co.