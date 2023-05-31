Foods to fuel a 5K

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If your spring and summer season includes participating in competitive walking or running and signing up for a 5K or even a marathon, you may need more information on how to fuel your body properly for training and completing races.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD informs viewers on how to focus on fuel from training to race day. Fuel for success includes eating both before and after a workout or training session as key reaching fitness goals and getting race-day ready. It’s a good idea to avoid new foods before a race. Be sure to include fluids before, during, and after workouts and races.

Post-workout meals/snacks within 1 hour of exercise are particularly important. Try to remember the 4 Rs of recovery nutrition: Refuel with carbohydrates (30 – 90g), Repair with high-quality protein (15 – 30+ grams), Rehydrate with fluids and electrolytes (16 – 20 oz fluid for every pound lost), and Reinforce with color (fruits and vegetables)/healthy fats).

