Galesburg officer selected for Torch Run for Special Olympics World Games in Germany

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -An Illinois State Police master sergeant from Galesburg has been selected to serve as a Guardian of the Flame to run on the Final Leg Team leading up to the start of the 2023 Special Olympics World Games set to be held in Berlin from June 17-25.

Illinois State Trooper, Master Sergeant from District 2, Amber Dunn, who serves in District 2 which includes Rock Island county, discusses this great honor and her consistent commitment to Special Olympics.

She has served as an Illinois State trooper since 2010 and has been participating with Special Olympics LETR (Law Enforcement Torch Run) events for more than 12 years.

Dunn also mentions that she is looking for financial support to reach her personal $10,000 challenge prior to the torch lighting. At the time of this writing, she was just under $1000 short. Every dollar raised goes back to supporting the amazing athletes participating in Special Olympics.

The Final Leg team will embark on running the Flame of Hope throughout cities and communities across Germany at various events from June 14-17. It honors the spirit of the Special Olympics global movement and delivering a message of hope to communities where people with intellectual disabilities continue to fight for acceptance and inclusion. Their delivery of the Flame of Hope to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin Opening Ceremony will take place June 17.

Dunn is one of only 100 members of law enforcement chosen internationally, To help her reach her goal of raising $10,000, visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/FinalLeg2023/AmberDunn

