Heat continues with pop-up showers and storms

Heat and humidity stay in place for a while!
By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through sunset, which is when we start to lose the daytime heating. Overnight the sky will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will once again be in the 90s, and it will feel a little more humid with dew points climbing into the lower 60s.

Another chance of storms will be possible Friday, however the best chance will be west of the Mississippi River as drier air moves in off Lake Michigan, leading to lower humidity levels this weekend. It will be mostly sunny this weekend and despite the lower humidity, it will still be hot.

TONIGHT: Evening pop-up showers/storms, otherwise mostly clear. Low: 67°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Pop-up PM showers/storms. High: 93°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated storm (mainly west). High: 94°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in DeWitt
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Woman rescued from partially collapsed apartment building Monday evening

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heat continues, but rain and storm chances move in
First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures with pop-up storms possible
Could Iowa and Illinois finally get some rain? meteorologist Cyle Dickens has the latest
Feeling a little more humidity today