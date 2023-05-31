Heat continues with pop-up showers and storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through sunset, which is when we start to lose the daytime heating. Overnight the sky will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will once again be in the 90s, and it will feel a little more humid with dew points climbing into the lower 60s.

Another chance of storms will be possible Friday, however the best chance will be west of the Mississippi River as drier air moves in off Lake Michigan, leading to lower humidity levels this weekend. It will be mostly sunny this weekend and despite the lower humidity, it will still be hot.

TONIGHT: Evening pop-up showers/storms, otherwise mostly clear. Low: 67°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Pop-up PM showers/storms. High: 93°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated storm (mainly west). High: 94°.

