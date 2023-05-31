Just in: City of Davenport releases documents regarding partially collapsed apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in, right before 6 p.m. City of Davenport officials released records regarding the partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport, located at 324 Main Street. That collapse, happened Sunday.

The statement from city officials said, “Over the past 72 hours there have been several inquiries for records regarding 324 Main Street. The city has compiled several often requested documents and has placed them on the city’s website.”

As Matt Christensen explains, these documents, just into the news room include responses to media enquiries, including TV6′s that detail permitting processes and the history of the building.

From those documents, TV6 has found that the city has had over 145 interactions with building owner Andrew Wold and the Davenport property since 2020. Those interactions include multiple fines issued and problems with permits.

TV6 also learned that Wold issued a statement for the first time Wednesday.

Wednesday, City of Davenport officials stated that they also took some new steps against Wold that included issuing a fine for failing to maintain the safety and structural integrity of the building.

That fine issued by the city, against Wold, is for $300, according to court records.

Court records also show that the City of Davenport officials were pursuing Wold for problems at “The Davenport” as recently as March. The city filed a court case against him saying garbage had piled up at “The Davenport” and that the building was unsanitary.

However, according to court documents, Wold never showed up for his hearing on March 24 and the court fined him $4,500, plus court costs.

