Knee High Distilling Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Knee High Distilling Co. is Muscatine’s first craft distillery owned and operated by town natives since June, 2022. The business strives to offer quality spirits at even better prices, while serving the community.

For more information, visit the business website at http://kneehighdistilling.co/ or follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kneehighdistillingco.

