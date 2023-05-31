Livin Lyte

Livin Lyte
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kim Pressly and Stacey Seymour, Livin Lyte, highlights the business as the only weight loss medicine clinic in the area.

The proven formula has been called “gastric bypass without the surgery”.

Livin Lyte offers free consultations, FDA-approved, doctor-prescribed services that are customized to fit individual needs. Regimen features one weekly shot (injection) that helps suppress your appetite and consume fewer calories which means no diet change or workouts need to be added.

Get more information by visiting the business online at https://livinlyte.com/ or by calling 563-343-7440.

Livin Lyte is located at 2508 25th Street, Suite A, Rock Island.

