Murder, robbery and drugs: 12 QC gang members indicted on federal charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal grand jury in Davenport indicted 12 Quad-Cities men on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and drug trafficking on May 22.

The 12 Rock Island men who were charged are alleged to be members or associates in the Arsenal Courts Posse.

According to the Department of Justice, the gang’s history of violence stretches back to the late 1990s. Arsenal Courts, now named Century Woods, is a housing complex in Rock Island on Fifth Street.

Between 2009 and 2011, younger members began referring to themselves as Zone Fifth, aka Fifth Street Mafia, aka Rock Town Money Getters (RTMG), aka Money Team.

The following members and associates of the Enterprise are charged in the Indictment and are all from Rock Island, Illinois:

• Ricky Lee Childs Jr., 38, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, he was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 110 months of imprisonment. Between both charges, he is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

• Don Christopher White Jr., 37, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. As part of this investigation, White was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm.2 White is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

• Devell Carl Lewis, 35, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment. In addition, Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

• Deaguise Ramont Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

• Simmeon Terrell Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

• Brandon Deshane Branigan, 32, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, Branigan was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Branigan is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

• Rasheem Damonte Bogan, 31, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment. In addition, Bogan is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

• Raheem Jacques Houston, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment. In addition, Houston is scheduled to be sentenced in August on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

• Michael Linn Cross, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

• Lashawn D James Hensley, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

• Devante Atwell French, 29, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

• Timothy Justin Beaver, 28, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Timothy Beaver, Simmeon Hall, and Deaguise Hall made their initial court appearance on May 25 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen B. Jackson Jr. of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The remaining defendants will make their initial court appearances on later dates.

As part of this investigation, in September 2022, Sinae Coral Lucille Tate, 33, of the Quad Cities, was charged with making false declarations to a federal grand jury regarding Don White’s use of her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix during two of the overt acts in the racketeering conspiracy. On April 20, 2023, Tate pled guilty to one count of False Declarations Before a Grand Jury. She is facing a maximum sentence of five years of imprisonment and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8, 2023.7

The Davenport and Rock Island Police departments are investigating the case, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

