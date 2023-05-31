Owner of partially collapsed downtown Davenport building cited for not maintaining safe condition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The owner of an apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday afternoon in downtown Davenport was cited for not maintaining the building in a safe and sanitary condition.

The citation was filed in Scott County Court Tuesday against Andrew Wold for violating Davenport Munpial Code §8.15.130(B) and (C), court records show.

According to the citation, starting at 5 p.m. May 28, Wold failed to maintain his building in a “safe, sanitary, and structurally sound condition.”

The code states that every owner at all times should maintain all buildings and structures in a safe and sanitary condition, and is responsible for maintaining buildings and structures in a sound structural condition.

According to the citation, the city is asking for a fine of $300 plus court fees. The city also is asking that Wold is ordered not to commit any other violations of the city code provision.

A court date is set for June 9. If Wold doesn’t appear without good cause, he will be assessed a civil penalty and court costs.

In March, Wold was cited for violating Davnneport Municipal Code §8.12.015.

The citation included three or more health code, environmental, or solid waste violations within 12 months and included 19 violations of an overflowing dumpster between June 2022 and March 2023.

At a hearing on March 24, there was a default judgment and Wold was ordered to pay $250 plus court costs, court records show. On March 27, a second default judgment was filed ordering Wold to pay another $250 and court costs on the second violation for a total of $460.

