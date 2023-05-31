Pieces of old I-74 including the owl statue donated to local historical society

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Pieces of the old I-74 suspension bridge were donated to the Rock Island County Historical Society to be on display at its library and museum at 822 11th Avenue in Moline.

Iowa Department of Transportation with local contractor, Helm Group, donated a piece of the familiar green structure from the old eastbound bridge and a statute of an owl that was used to deter birds from perching on the structure and leaving droppings, according to a media release from the I-74 Mississippi River Ridge.

Merredith Peterson discusses the donation while reflecting on a bit of bridge history.

Rock Island County Historical Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1905 by a group of community leaders dedicated to preserving county history.

For more information about the organization, or to schedule a tour, call 309-764-8590 or email richs@richs.cc.

