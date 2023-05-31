Police: Human bones discovered on service road in Sabula

SABULA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Sabula Police Department is investigating after human bones were discovered on a service road in Sabula.

According to a media release from the Sabula Police Department a citizen contacted police in reference to a large human-like bone that was found on the service road off of Evergreen Avenue near the Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula, Iowa. Police said the bone was identified as a human tibia and collected for evidence.

Police say the scene was revisited by the Sabula Police with assistance of Sabula Public Works and more bones were found, including an ulna, ribs, cranium and vertebrae. Police believe that the human remains are Native American and were moved to the location and are not natural to Sabula. Police added that there is no threat to the general public.

A team was dispatched from the State Medical Examiner’s office and the Iowa Division of criminal Investigations was notified of the scene and the remains, the media release stated.

The medical examiner’s team arrived and recovered the remains or partial remains of 5 individuals most likely to be young adult ages 20 to 30, according to the media release. The remains were then secured with the Sabula Police Department until the State Bio archeological team retrieved the remains.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Sabula Police Department at 563-687-2420. Anonymous tip information will be accepted, police said.

“We would like to know where the remains came from and how they arrived in Sabula,” police concluded.

The Sabula Police Department was assisted by the following agencies: Sabula Public Works, Iowa Medical Examiner’s office, Des Moines University Forensic Anthropology, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Jackson County Medical Examiner and State of Iowa Archeologist office University of Iowa.

