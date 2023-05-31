Quad Cities Vintage Toy Buying Show runs through Saturday

The 3-day event will take place at three different hotels in the area
Quad Cities Vintage Toy Buying Show runs through Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Vintage Toy Buying Show will run three days at various locations on both sides of the Mississippi from May 31 to June 2. On-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier will be available to the hundreds of people expected to bring in childhood toys and collectibles.

Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout, will host the show. Magee is the Disney expert on the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”

The show runs daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission and parking for the show are free. The locations for the Quad Cities’ event are as follows:

  • May 31: Hampton Inn, 5290 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport, IA
  • June 1: Hyatt Place, 111 Bend Blvd, East Moline, IL
  • June 2: Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., #100, Rock Island, IL

For toy or doll questions or for more information about the show, check out toyscout.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in DeWitt
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Woman rescued from partially collapsed apartment building Monday evening

Latest News

In Downtown Sylvania, a stretch of Monroe Street is closed as the City of Sylvania works to...
Bettendorf’s 23rd St. to open month early
Collapsed building infraction
QC Rock Academy student/graduate
Summer music lessons for future rockers
Bent River special summer beer flavor
Bent River Brewing offers fruit-flavored craft beers of the season
Owl from old I-74 bridge given to Rock Island County Historical Society.
Pieces of old I-74 including the owl statue donated to local historical society