Quad Cities Vintage Toy Buying Show runs through Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Vintage Toy Buying Show will run three days at various locations on both sides of the Mississippi from May 31 to June 2. On-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier will be available to the hundreds of people expected to bring in childhood toys and collectibles.

Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout, will host the show. Magee is the Disney expert on the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”

The show runs daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission and parking for the show are free. The locations for the Quad Cities’ event are as follows:

May 31: Hampton Inn, 5290 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport, IA

June 1: Hyatt Place, 111 Bend Blvd, East Moline, IL

June 2: Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., #100, Rock Island, IL

For toy or doll questions or for more information about the show, check out toyscout.com.

