San Antonio and New Orleans tour to be hosted Redrick Terry

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Experience cultural splendor and cuisine in two of America’s most colorful cities.

Redrick Terry, KWQC-TV6 anchor will be hosting the Holiday Vacations’ San Antonio and New Orleans tour from Oct. 12-19. Terry and Tyler Griggs, Holiday Vacations, discuss the highlights of the tour where all airfare and most meals are included.

The tour features arrival in San Antonio with overnight stays near the famous San Antonio River Walk with a chance to tour the city with a professional guide and float the Paseo del Rio canal on a guided flatboat excursion and visit the Alamo to learn about its famous siege. On the trek to New Orleans, visits include Lake Charles, the Tabasco® factory, and tour the antebellum mansion Nottoway Resort. There will be a 3-night stay in New Orleans offering a chance to learn cooking tips at the New Orleans School of Cooking, cruise the Mississippi on the Steamboat Natchez, enjoy a jazz brunch, and tour the National World War II Museum.

Earn a $100 Travel Show Credit

You can earn a $100 credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply by watching the online travel show about the tour. At the end of the 10-minute show, you will receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour.

The video is here: https://holidayvacations.clickmeeting.com/2023-san-antonio-new-orleans-online-travel-show

